Juliet Parish

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me:
I am a free human being with an independent will.”
~ Charlotte Brontë
Juliet Marcotte Parish passed away peacefully at her home Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Over the course of her 93 years, Juliet demonstrated remarkable energy, resilience, and independence, as seen in her will to remain in the house she loved, the house she and John Parish made their family home 60 years ago.
A large part of Juliet’s very productive life was her family. Juliet was incredibly proud of her six children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and would gladly tell you each of their attributes, given the opportunity. Through her last days, she was still fully aware and invested in their lives. She wanted to help them with whatever was important in their lives and she stood by them through the tough times. During the holidays when the family would come together, she would cook favorite family dishes and desserts; and late into the night, it was not unusual to find her sitting at the kitchen table enjoying the company of her funny, smart grandchildren.
Juliet’s tireless energy made for a busy life. She didn’t let prescribed roles or stereotypes around types of work constrain her. It was more important to her to be productive. That meant you might find her on scaffolding painting the house, mowing the yard, cooking for the family, or employed outside the home: Baker & Taylor and The Parish Bank before and after having kids.
She enjoyed a wide range of activities over her lifetime. Bowling was a favorite in her younger years and apparently she was good! She grew vegetables and flowers, enjoyed watching the birds, fox, and squirrels in her backyard, loved shopping and going out to dinner with John, and later with friends. She managed the household finances when John’s vision was no longer strong and took great pride in the work. She also managed decades of household projects for her beloved Victorian home, when she was not doing the work herself. In her later years, she kept her mind busy and sharp by doing puzzles and worked on her physical strength by lifting weights (into her 90s) despite severe physical challenges and pain. Even in her 80s and 90s, she was open to new ideas and activities, including making new friends and rekindling old friendships. And she remained very social and engaged until the end. Juliet was absolutely delighted when her family and friends came out to celebrate her on her 92nd birthday in 2019.
Juliet met John Parish while working at The Parish Bank. They married Sept. 7, 1953. Although John passed a number of years ago, only a few years ago, Juliet was reminiscing with her grandchildren about how proud and happy she was to marry John on their wedding day. She cared for John by herself for many years, as was their preference, despite the difficulties presented by her physical condition.
Their six children are: Michael J. Parish and wife Christine, of Peotone, Stephen A. Parish, of Minneapolis, Mary Anne Parish, of Galesville, Wis., John F. Parish and wife Sara, of Viroqua, Wis., Kathleen J. Parish, of Bourbonnais, and Maureen E. Parish, of Alamo, Calif.; grandchildren, Jacob Parish and Daria Chomiak, Emily Parish and Greg Willis, Samuel Severson, Sidney Severson, Sophia Severson, Samantha Parish and Isabella Parish; great-grandchildren, Ayla Parish, Adalyn Brown, Lily Parish and Luke Parish.
Juliet was born to Rene and Loretta Brosseau Marcotte on April 6, 1927.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Edward Marcotte, Ronald Marcotte, Gabriel Marcotte, Theresa Thiesen and Delores Trubach.
The Parish family cannot adequately express their gratitude to Keri Perkins for the warmth and kindness she showed in caring for Juliet over the past several years, which made it possible to fulfill Juliet’s last wish for her life – maintaining her independence in the home she loved.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made toward Masses or the Grotto Beautification Fund.
Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
