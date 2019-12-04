Julie A. Hesner, 62, of Cary, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington.
She was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wayne and Mary (Dalton) Kuntz. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Funeral arrangements are by Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800.
