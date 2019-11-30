Julie A. Hesner, 62, of Cary, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington.
She was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wayne and Mary (Dalton) Kuntz.
Julie worked in the medical field as a radiologist technician and then later as an ultra sound technician for various hospitals, including St. Mary’s in Streator, Resurrection Hospital in Niles, Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge and the Chicago Prostate Center in Westmont, then finishing her career at Hitachi as an instructor for training on the use of high tech ultra sound equipment.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Hoover, of Cary; a brother, Dale (Jacqueline) Kuntz, of Humble, Texas; nephews, Daren (Trisha) Kuntz and Kyle Kuntz; nieces, Danielle (Joe) Mazurkiewicz and Rachel (Shawn) Diaz; and her special friend, Rick Latowicz.
Preceding her in death were her father, Wayne Kuntz, in May of 2000; and a brother, David Kuntz, in 2013.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 until the 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Fulton St., Elgin. Private graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 7, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Laird Funeral Home in Elgin.
