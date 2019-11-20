Julie K. Borchers, 57, of rural Gilman, passed away Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) in Champaign.
She was born Jan. 4, 1962, in Watseka, the daughter of Richard and Norma (Marggart) Pool. Julie married Vaughn Borchers on Dec. 31, 1987, in Watseka. He preceded her in death Oct. 8, 2013. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Monty Pool.
Surviving are two sons, Zachary (Kristin) Borchers, of rural Gilman, and V. Dakota (fiancé, Kara Crabtree) Borchers, of rural Onarga; two grandchildren, Bridon and London Borchers; two sisters, Kendra Pool, of Gilman, and Debra Pool, of Gilman; mother-in-law, Sharon Borchers, of Gilman; sister-in-law, Dana (Paul) Grosse, of Skokie; nieces and nephews, Matt, Kelsey, Nikki and Tyler Pool, and Sara, Amelia and Joshua Grosse; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Julie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. She graduated from Gilman High School in 1980. She was a farm wife, dedicated to her family, and enjoyed working outside. Julie received much enjoyment watching her grandchildren grow up.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. The Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Wenger Cemetery in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202), or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!