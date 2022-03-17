Julie Benson

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Julie Anne Benson, 59, was called home to our Lord and Savior on Friday, March 11, 2022, with her family at her bedside.
Julie was born in Chicago, on July 28, 1962, the daughter of Wilfred J. Jr. and Gladys (Baranowski) Goreham.
She graduated from Eastridge High School, Kankakee, class of 1980.
Julie married her high school sweetheart, Curt Benson, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kankakee, on Dec. 22, 1984.
She was a faithful member of Faith Community Church in Janesville, Wis., where she enjoyed playing piano in the Praise Band.
Julie worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist and before that with the family printing business.
She enjoyed traveling with Curt and often vacationed to Vero Beach, Fla., and Disney World with her family. Julie will be remembered for many things; among them her love and devotion to her family, to music and to our Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a gentle spirit that endeared her to all those who knew her.
Surviving are her husband, Curt Benson; children, Erik Benson, Anna (Josh) Raine and Elizabeth Benson; grandchildren, Harrison Benson, Jacob Boettcher, Owen Huseman and Adam Huseman; mother, Gladys Goreham, of Kankakee; sister, Janine (Mark) Reich, of Beldenville, Wis.; mother- and father-in-law, Russ and Sandy Benson, of Kankakee; brother-in-law, Chris (RoseMarie) Benson, of Bourbonnais; and numerous church family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her father, Wilfred J. Goreham Jr.; daughter, Kristin Benson; and granddaughter, Hannah Huseman.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville, Wis. Additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, March 19, at Faith Community Church, Janesville, Wis.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Sauk County, Wis., Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville.