Julia Mae Billips, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, until the noon funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Douglas Willingham will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Julia Mae Billips (Billups) was born Aug. 16, 1954, to Claude Lee and Drucilla Billups (nee Bracey), in Hughes, Ark. She is the only child of this union, as this was both their second marriages. She is the youngest of Drucilla’s children; her siblings, Bessie, Leonia, Albert (Joe), James, Gloria (Doll) and Blanchie.
She accepted Christ in her youth and was baptized at 10 years old. She grew up sharecropping with her family in Arkansas and, seeing there wasn’t much to offer her, her parents sent her to live with her sisters up north in Illinois. Julia laid eyes on Kankakee in the summer of 1969. She continued high school at Westview and then welcomed her first child Michelle in February 1971. Soon, she had four children that she raised on her own. Marshall, Stephanie and Curtis all came along in 1973, 1975 and 1976 respectively.
Julia loved her immediate and extended family very much. She adored attending family functions, good music, community cooking for holidays, gaming nights and just having her house full of as many people as possible. A full house is a happy home for her. She loved to laugh and could keep the family in stitches for hours. Julia was always there to lend an ear, share her shoulder to cry on, or give you a loving reality check without judging you. Her favorite saying “you’re as young as you feel” was the absolute truth for her.
Being disabled early in life, she could not work and spent her life as a loving homemaker and proud grandmother. She did not let sickness bring her down and always had a smile to share with everyone.
Besides her children, she leaves to cherish her memory, several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her older sister, Bessie Willingham; two brothers-in-law, John Calmes and Albert Hairston; son-in-law, Kevin Taylor (Michelle); and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Gloria Calmes, Leonia Green and Blanchie Hairston; brothers, James and Albert Glenn; and two nieces, Bobbie Jean Price and Shawanda Hines.
The family said, “There is no way to sum a life in paragraphs, so if you have special memories of her, share them with yourselves and the family. Immortality is reached in the mind and heart, and she definitely left an impression on those she touched. She may be absent with us but is always near.”
“Shine on, Mom. We love you.”
