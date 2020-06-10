Judy Lackey

BOURBONNAIS — Judy L. Lackey, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away June 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 11, 1948, in Portageville, Mo., the daughter of Ulett and Martha (Stafford) Robins. Judy married Harley L. Lackey Sr. on June 20, 1964, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 10, 2020.
Judy was a homemaker. She loved reading her Bible and various church books. Above all, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Harley L. Jr. and Lisa Lackey, of Beecher; one daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jarrett Mitchell, of Kankakee; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Harley L. Lackey, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, George W. Robins, Cecil Robins, Ulette Robins Jr. and Paul W. Robins; and five sisters, Juanita McBride, Janet Sue Kent, Martha Faye (John) Cantu, Anna (James) Givens and Lana (James) Bassinger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Jimmy Swaggert Ministries.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!