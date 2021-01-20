PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Judy Armstrong, 64, of Pembroke Township, passed away Thursday (Jan. 14, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Attendance to funeral services is limited.
Minister Jorell Glass will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Judy Ann Armstrong was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Bruce, Miss. She was the last of 11 children born to Tom Lee and Otis Armstrong.
She was baptized in 1969 into the Christian faith by Reverend Brown and was a member of St. Anne Woods Chapel Community Church, where she sang for the Lord as a member of the choir.
Judy graduated from St. Anne High School in 1974, and in 1986, she received her CNA license as well as other nursing assistance accreditations and certificates.
She worked at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee, as a CNA in the restorative care unit. She retired after 34 years of service.
As a resident of Pembroke Township for 62 years, Judy was known for her smile and spreading laughter wherever she went. She adored spending time with her sister and friends.
Judy leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Marcus Armstrong, and his wife, LaDawn, of Bourbonnais; her daughter, Leslie Armstrong, of Pembroke Township; her brothers, Lee Allen Armstrong and George Eddie Armstrong, both of Pembroke Township, and Robert Lee Armstrong and his wife, Vivian, of Kankakee; her sister, Mary Faye Riley and her husband, Clarence, of Pembroke Township; four grandchildren, Edward Dorsey Jr., Asiya Dorsey, Marcus Armstrong Jr. and Malik Armstrong; and two great-grandchildren, Edann Dorsey and Aminah Gordon.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Tom and Otis Armstrong; three brothers, LQ, William and Charles Armstrong; and three sisters, Dean, Kate and Kathleen Armstrong.
Judy will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
