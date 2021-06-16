Judith Wason

WATSEKA — Judith C. Wason, 81, of Watseka, passed away Friday (June 11, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Watseka, the daughter of Ray and Clarabell (Forrest) Nasers. Judith married George Wason, in Watseka, in August of 1964. He preceded her in death.
Judith was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law, Ronna Nasers; and one cousin, John Nimz Jr.
Surviving are one brother, Joel F. Nasers, of Watseka; two nephews, Joel L. Nasers, of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Michael (Jennifer) Nasers, of Watseka; two great-nephews, Nathan and Reece Nasers, of Watseka; one great-niece, Madelyn Nasers, of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; eight cousins, Jacki McDugle, of Mesa, Ariz., Jill Greene, of Phoenix, Ariz., Jim (Sylvia) Forrest of Schaumburg, Kimberly Shor, of Palatine, Paul Nimz, of Ashkum, Susan (Jon) Guimond, of Kankakee, Stuart (Peg) Nimz, of Watseka, Cheryl Nimz, of Champaign, and the Skov family of Børkop, Denmark.
She graduated high school from Watseka Community High School in 1958 and from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 1962. She was an international traveler, having visited several continents; and taught high school math for 45 years, retiring from Deerfield High School. Judith loved to read and do word puzzles.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, until the noon funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.