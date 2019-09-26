Judith A. Timms , 65, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at her home, with her husband at her side.
She was the daughter of Camille and Pauline (Bonomo) Hebert, born Nov. 8, 1953, in Kankakee.
Judy grew up in Kankakee, where she graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.
She then pursued a career as a married woman, following her husband to Tulsa, Okla. Judy worked at St. Bernard’s as a receptionist for 13 years, and was a devout minister of her Catholic religion. She was also involved in local prayer groups throughout the area. A savvy traveler, she and husband (Randy) traveled eight countries: lreland, Whales, England, France, ltaly, Spain, Croatia and Herzegovina; enjoying each and every one.
Her other hobbies included motorcycle riding, firing ranges, and traveling with her grandsons.
Judy will be remembered for her strength and determination, love of learning, caring spirit and crazy antics. She will be sincerely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her husband, Randy, of Tulsa, Okla.; children whom she called her “cherished loves,” Anthony Bingham (Rachael), of Nashville, Tenn.; Jaime Johnson (James), of Centerton Ark.; and grandsons, Hunter, Brayden and Henry Johnson. Also surviving are her twin sister, Janet Hafke, of Tigard, Ore., Don Hebert, of Kankakee, Dan Hebert (Teresa), of Bradley; nephews and niece, Chad Hebert, of Palm Beach, Fla., Megan Sizemore (Mike), of Clearwater, Fla., and Casey Maass, of Longmont, Colo.
A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, 4001 E 101st St., Tulsa, Okla. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, also at the church.
Memorials may be made to the family, to be divided equally for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and Anna’s Belles Ovarian Cancer Awareness Support Group.
