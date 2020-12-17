VIROQUA, Wis. — Judith E. Sullivan was born in Chicago, on Nov. 29, 1941, the daughter of George W. Koch and Emily (Pulasik) Koch.
A devoted Catholic, daughter and self-proclaimed daddy’s girl, Judy loved to laugh, sing, dance, cook and bake — teaching all her children the art of making homemade pierogi, paczki and kolacky.
Judith was a talented seamstress, making many of her kids’ clothes, including beautiful dresses for high school dances.
She was a graduate of St. Sabina Grammar School in Chicago in 1955, and St. Joseph High School in Chicago in 1959. In her youth, she was known to have her name atop the female leader boards at many South Side bowling alleys. After leaving Chicago, she resided in Oak Lawn for 22 years and was an active parishioner of St. Gerald Church. As a choir member, her voice filled the church and the parishioners’ hearts.
After marrying Jack Sullivan on Jan. 2, 1997, they made Shelbyville and Piper City their home for 23 years.
Judy departed this life on Dec. 11, 2020.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, George “Bud” Koch Jr.; and infant brother, William Koch.
Surviving are husband, Jack Sullivan; her children, Patricia (Brian) Hughes, Daniel (Maleah Moskoff) LaCloche, Jean (Eric Haley) LaCloche and Linda (Brad Nelson) LaCloche; and her two stepchildren, Sheila (Patrick) Rodriguez and Jerry (Julee) Sullivan. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Ben LaCloche, Bridget Haley, Emma Nelson, Leo Hughes, Colin Haley and John Nelson.
A private service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, Wis. Judy will be laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to Jack Sullivan at 306 E. Hickory St., Viroqua, WI 54665.
Please sign her online guestbook at vossfh.com.
