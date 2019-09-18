Judith A. Phillips, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
She was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Bradley, the daughter of Glenwood A. Martin Sr. and Mary Lou (Kohan) Johnson. Judith married Norman F. Phillips.
Judith worked in sales at Carson Pirie Scott and retired from there.
She enjoyed bowling, baking, cooking and golfing. And most of all, Judith loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Norman F. Phillips, of Chebanse; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Derek Phillips and Lee Anne Skeen, of Kankakee, David (JoAnn) Phillips, of Chester, S.C., Scott (Nona) Phillips, of Bourbonnais; a daughter and son-in-law, Darla (Jack) Casey, of Manteno; and eight grandchildren, Brock (Sara) Casey, Brandon (Lindy) Casey, Garret Phillips, Brianna Phillips, Mitchell Phillips, Erin Phillips, Alec Phillips and Cole Phillips; and three great-grandchildren, Payton Casey, Piper Casey and Sevin Casey. Also surviving are two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Glenwood “Buck” Martin Jr., of Herscher, Mark (Sue) Johnson, of DeKalb, Sherry Johnson, of Bradley, and Nancy Wheeler, of Herscher.
Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, Walter Johnson; sister, Sherry Faille; two brothers, Kim and Scott Johnson; and a daughter-in-law, Lora Phillips.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Emily Sauer officiating. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
