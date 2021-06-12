MANTENO — Judith “Judy” O’Loughlin, 83, of Manteno, passed away May 2, 2020, at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 2, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Arnold and Mary Belle (Donnegal) Rudolph. Judy married Daniel Robert O’Loughlin on Aug. 1, 1964, in St. Louis, Mo. He preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2010.
Judy was a teacher and a librarian.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Surviving are one son, Daniel Robert O’Loughlin Jr., of Momence; one daughter, Chauntelle O’Loughlin, of Torrance, Calif.; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Rudolph, of Roach, Mo., and Mary Kuziel, of Vernon Hills; and one brother-in-law, James O’Loughlin Jr., of Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to her husband, Daniel Robert O’Loughlin, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Funeral arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
