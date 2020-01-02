KANKAKEE — Judith Morrison, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 6, 1942, the daughter of Ira and Viola (Rice) Palmer. Judith married Clarence Morrison on Aug. 25, 1962, in Kankakee.
Judith worked for the Kankakee County Unemployment Office for 40 years, retiring in 2008. She also worked at Tholen’s Garden Center for 10 years.
She was a lifelong resident of Kankakee and enjoyed playing cards, gardening and loved dogs.
Surviving are her husband, Clarence; daughter, Diane (Jim Ruel Sr.) Morrison, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Julie Palmer, of Bradley; grandson, Brendan Keller; granddaughter, Katie Keller; and two stepsisters-in-law, Rosemary Rolando, of Aurora, and Virginia (Sam) Governale, of Valparaiso, Ind.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Gordon Palmer.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
