GILMAN -- Judith Ann Miller, 82, of Gilman, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at her home.
She was born April 11, 1938, the daughter of Ira and Kate (Harrison) Cawthon. Judith married Edward L. Miller on May 12, 1957, at Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2012.
Surviving are one son, Clifford (Lisa) Miller, of Gilman; one daughter, Pam (Bernard) Monroe, of Martinton; one sister, Janet Cawthon, of Gilman; one brother, Jim (Sue) Cawthon, of Watseka; four grandchildren, Robin (Darrin) Warren, of Sheldon, Anthony (Amy) Miller, of Gilman, Trenton Miller, of Warrenville, and Jennifer (Jason) Schwartz, of Gilman; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Judith was a graduate of Gilman High School and, throughout her life, worked as a secretary at Heritage F.S., Morton Buildings and Heartland Health Spa.
She enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, reading, working with flowers and gardening.
Judith was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. The Rev. Dr. Carol Lange and the Rev. Robert Blumberg will officiate. Burial will follow in Gilman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
