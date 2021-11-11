CHEBANSE — Judith “Judy” Ann (Potts) Guenette, 80, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021) at her home.
She was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Chebanse, the daughter of Richard and Elsie Christensen Potts. Judy married Eugene “Gene” L. Guenette in Chebanse, on Aug. 15, 1959. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Terry Guenette, of Crescent City, and Tim (Dawn) Guenette, of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, Evan and Drew Guenette; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Garry Guenette; one brother, Donald Potts; and two sisters, Norma Koch and Velma Meier.
Judy was a member of United Church of Christ in Chebanse.
She was a school bus driver for 39 years for the Central School District.
Judy loved the outdoors and taking care of her yard and flowers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, until the noon funeral service at the United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist in her grandchildren’s college educations.
