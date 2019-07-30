Judith Ann Deschand, 75, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 19, 2019, in Venice, Fla.
A private service for family will take place in the fall. Memorials may be made to the Angel Fund at Brandt Veterinary Clinic in Venice, Fla.
