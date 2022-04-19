BOURBONNAIS — Juanita Jordan, of Bourbonnais, passed away at the age of 31, on April 12, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
On Aug. 9, 1990, Juanita “Nita” was born to Richard Lee Jordan Jr. and the former Patricia Liddell, in Kankakee.
Juanita grew up in the Momence area, where she attended elementary school and she graduated from Momence High School. After graduation, she attended Southern Illinois University where she studied mass communication and literature. She continued her educational endeavors and received a bachelor’s degree from Walden University in business management and communications.
A marriage ceremony was performed between Juanita Renee and Marcus Knox at Chateau Bu-Sche in Alsip, on May 23, 2021.
She worked for the Department of Children and Family Services.
Surviving are Marcus Knox; her children, Mar’Nyea Knox, Jaylon Knox and Mason Knox; her grandmother, Juanita Jordan; her brothers, Michael (Tyesha), Joseph, Aarik, Gilbert, Richard III and Rickeenan; sisters, Toni, Celena, Naomi, India, Jasmine, Katrina, Symone, Ravin and Ricca (best friend and godmother of children); best friend, Dominique Wheatley; godfather, Papa Wheatley; and a host of loved ones.
Awaiting her heavenly arrival are her father, Richard Jordan Jr., and her mother Patricia Liddell Jordan; her paternal grandfather, Richard Jordan Sr.; her brother, Jachin Jordan; her paternal nephew, Deric Jordan; her maternal grandmother, Carrie Bell Alexander Liddell and maternal grandfather, William Liddell Sr.