Joycelin A. Nowman, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at GreenTree Nursing Home in Bradley.
She was born Feb. 5, 1936, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Nutt) Good. Joycelin married Frank Nowman in 1974, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 6, 2000.
Joycelin was a homemaker.
Surviving are two nephews, Alvin (Martha) Martin, of Bradley, and Terry Martin, of Bradley; two nieces, Dorothy Conkin, of Bradley, and Nancy (Rick) Best, of Bradley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!