Joyce Witte

MOMENCE — Joyce A. Witte, 75, of Momence, passed away May 8, 2022, at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.
She was born March 1, 1947, in Evansville, Ind., the daughter of Robert “Bob” and Helen Lott McCormick. She was formerly married to Richard Witte. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Tricia) Mazur, of Momence; stepdaugher, Sonia (Frank) Petkunas, of Limestone; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carol (Randy) Harrison, of Momence, and Roberta Griggs, of Momence; brother-in-law, Jim Schmitt, of Tell City, Ind.; six grandchildren, Eric (Casey) Petkunas, Alex Petkunas, Sam Petkunas, Brayden Mazur, Kobey Mazur and Devon (Mallory) Luedtke; and two great-granddaughters, Addy Petkunas and Lainey Luedtke.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Angela Dawn Mazur; two brothers, Jimmy McCormick and Andy McCormick; sister, Sheilda Schmitt; brother-in-law, Jim Griggs; and stepson, Travis Witte.
She formerly worked as a dental assistant and retired from being an office assistant at the Kankakee County Building.
Joyce regularly attended the First Baptist Church in Momence.
She enjoyed reading, playing Solitaire and line dancing, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.