KANKAKEE — Joyce Eileen Wilkening, 88, of Kankakee, passed away July 25, 2020, at Gilman Healthcare Center.
She was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Rose and Charles Loveless.
Joyce worked at General Foods for 30 years.
Surviving are a daughter, Cathie Morgan; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and children, Brian Wilkening, Roger Wilkening, Lisa Cantway and Susan Neblock.
Joyce loved her animals, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be remembered fondly for her “Camp Grandma’s.”
Joyce was a selfless woman who lived her life making the people she loved happy.
Her favorite thing was to spoil her grandchildren with amazing experiences that she created.
Joyce donated to many organizations, including anything with animals. She was a hard worker.
“She was wonderful mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly,” her family said.
A private family celebration was held, and cremation rites have been accorded.
