Joyce M. Volkmann, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 26, 2019) at Citadel Nursing Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 17, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter H. and Barbara Rose Volkmann. Joyce married Jeff Yonke on March 21, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nev.
She was the manager of Volkmann Diamonds.
Joyce was a 1976 graduate of Kankakee High School and a 1981 graduate of Southern Illinois University.
She was a member of American Gem Society and Independent Jewelers Association.
She enjoyed Blues music and assisted in booking bands.
Joyce loved to travel.
Surviving are her husband, Jeff Yonke, of Kankakee; one son, Jay Carter Volkmann, of Virginia Beach, Va.; one daughter, Jordan Ailli Yonke, of Kankakee; her mother, Barbara Volkmann, of Kankakee; two brothers, W. Eric and Renee Volkmann, of Paris, and Neil Carter Volkmann, of St. Louis, Mo.; along with eight nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made for her children’s education.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!