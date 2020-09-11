BLOOMINGTON — On Sept. 10, 2020, at 5:30 a.m., Joyce L. Sanford gained her angel wings and joined her parents, Edward and Velma Ward; her daughter, Gayle Starr; her sister, Lois Walthers; her brothers, Edward, Virgil and Ted Ward; and her beloved dog, Skipper, in Heaven.
Joyce loved her family, fishing and watching the wildlife from her porch.
Surviving are her husband, David Sanford, whom she married April 14, 1961; her sister, Betty (Herold) Hays, of Bourbonnais; her daughters, Vicki Tousignant, of Bradley, and Lori (Mark) Seiler, of Danvers; her grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Wenzelman, of St. Anne, Matthew Wenzelman, of Villa Grove, Jessica (John) Kennedy, of Bourbonnais, Brad (Dana) Starr, of Kankakee, Ryan (Jessica) Tousignant, of Bradley, Sara Starr, of Manteno, and Megan Coyle, of East Flat Rock, N.C.; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Joyce’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Carle BroMenn Foundation.
