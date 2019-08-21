Joyce A. Metke, 71, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Manteno, passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Wray, Colo., the daughter of Russell and Mona Coffman Salter.
Joyce owned and operated a business cleaning homes.
She was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sports and activities.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Timothy and Cheri Meline, of Oak Forest, and Brandon Meline and Nikki Hillier, of Champaign; one sister and one brother-in-law, Wauneta and Frank Smith, of Greenville, S.C.; five brothers, Morris and Judy Salter, of Richmond, Mo., James and Judy Salter, of Ashland, Mo., Larry Salter and Belinda Ames, of Brashear, Mo., Wayne and Suzy Salter, of Ankeny, Iowa, and Lonnie and Kim Salter, of Brashear, Mo.; sister-in-law, Joyce Salter, of Brashear, Mo.; four grandchildren, Jacob and Justin Meline and Jocelyn and Cole Meline; numerous nieces and nephews; and her former husbands, David Meline and Eric Metke.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Raymond.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
