Joyce D. Mayo, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born March 8, 1920, in Paynesville, Minn., the daughter of Charles and Josephine Hansen Johns.
Mrs. Mayo completed nurses training in Rochester, Minn., and worked at several hospitals, including Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, and St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She married Dr. Wilbur Mayo on June 22, 1942, and they moved to Kankakee after the war where Dr. Mayo opened a dental office and Joyce Mayo continued her nursing career. He preceded her in death June 23, 1994.
Joyce was a charter member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and singing in the choir well into her 90s. She faithfully served as a member of the CCW as well as president of the JDCCW. Joyce served on the Bishop Blanchette Scholarship Fund and the Committee on Pastoral Care, Arbitration, and Conciliation.
She was a member of the Kankakee Junior Woman’s Club; and in later years, the Senior Citizens’ Woman’s Club, serving as program chairman in each club.
Joyce volunteered with the American Red Cross, the Kankakee Health Department, the Girl Scouts, and St. Mary’s Outpatient Surgery and Cardiac Rehab Units.
She had recently resided at Presence Heritage Lodge. Joyce loved to play Bridge and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Meyer and partner Sandy Wilberger, of Richmond, Va.; and three sons and their wives, Brian and Debbie Mayo, of Bel Air, Md., Mike and Mary Mayo, of Bourbonnais, and Bill and Sherry Mayo, of Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Bradley Meyer and his wife, Robin, Becky Meyer and her husband, Cody, Brandon Mayo and his wife, Jenn, Colin Mayo, Austin Mayo, Eric Mayo and his wife, Jill, Ryan Mayo, Nick Mayo and his wife, Katie, Ben Mayo, Will Mayo, Casey Bowman and her husband, David, Megan Crane and her husband, Ryan, and Trevor Mayo; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; three brothers; and her son, Charles Mayo.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus or Presence Heritage Lodge at 995 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.
