Joyce Krueger

HERSCHER — Joyce Agnes Krueger, 81, of Herscher, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at Heritage Health and Rehab Center in Dwight.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zoar Community Church in rural Reddick. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Joyce was born May 24, 1940, in Chicago, a daughter of Lester and Bessie (Randolph) Palzer. She married Norman Krueger on May 14, 1984, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. He survives, of Herscher.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, Gene Palzer.
Joyce began working for Carson Pirie Scott in high school and stayed for 51 years, until her retirement.
She was a longtime member of Zoar Community Church in rural Reddick.
Memorials may be made to Zoar Community Church.
