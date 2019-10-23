Joyce L. “Rejoice” Horstmann, 77, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at her home.
She was born June 25, 1942, in Petoskey, Mich., the daughter of Elvin and Mabel (Dyer) Leckrone. Joyce married Paul Horstmann on April 10, 1970, in Midland, Mich.
Joyce was a retired teacher. She began her teaching career at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradley and then taught for many more joyful years, until her retirement from Maternity BVM Catholic School in Bourbonnais. She served as the Spelling Bee moderator and was awarded the Who’s Who of American Teachers. She was a fan of college football as well as the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Bears. Joyce loved spending time with her four grandchildren.
She was a member of Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her husband, Paul Horstmann, of St. Anne; one son and daughter-in-law, Kraig and Kristi Horstman, of Limestone; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and James Enstrom. of Fox River Grove; four grandchildren, Colin Enstrom, Nora Enstrom, Claire Horstmann and Kate Horstmann; and one brother and two sisters-in-law, the Rev. Larry and Tamla Leckrone, of Norman, and Linda Leckrone, of Midland.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Glenn Leckrone.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!