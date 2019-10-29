Joyce A Dimpfl, formerly of Kankakee, was born June 21, 1943, and passed away Oct. 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of John and Evelyn. Her parents preceded her in death.
Joyce was the beloved sister of Robert and Alice, Jeanette and Howard Shapiro, and the late Mary D Dimpfl; aunt to Mike and Mary, Beth and Larry, Laurie and Dennis, Tom and Kari, Connie and Allen, and Bill; and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was a former resident of Kankakee and Elmhurst, and most recently resided at Providence Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Downers Grove.
Joyce was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee. She attended Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Chicago and earned her degree at American Floral Art School in Chicago.
She worked at Phillips Flowers, in Oak Brook, and Busse & Rieck Flowers, in Kankakee, as a floral designer.
Joyce was described by family and friends as kind-hearted and generous to all who knew her. She was unbelievably thoughtful of others. Joyce was talented and creative in the floral designs she created for her customers who specifically asked for her. She supported her sister in caring for their mother who had Alzheimer’s and as years went on Joyce cared for her sister, Mary. Her family loves her very much and she will be missed dearly, they said.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, 17 W 201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181.
Funeral arrangements are by Steuerle Funeral Home in Villa Park.
