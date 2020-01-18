CHICAGO — Jossette L. Frey, 46, of Chicago, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) in Chicago. She was born July 8, 1973, in Kankakee, the daughter of Celeste Boudreau and Gary Girot. Jossette was a 1991 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and a 2004 graduate of the Kankakee Community College nursing program. Surviving are three sons, Christopher Trobaugh, of Fort Wainwright , Alaska, Nicholas Frey, of Bradley, and Jacob Frey, of Bradley; and two grandchildren, McKenzi Grace, of Alaska, and Peyton Paul Frey, of Ashkum. Jossette was a registered nurse who loved caring for people. She had many interests, including 1980s music, trivia word games, gardening, traveling and attending her sons’ sports games and other activities. She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, also at the funeral home. Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
CHICAGO — Jossette L. Frey, 46, of Chicago, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) in Chicago.
She was born July 8, 1973, in Kankakee, the daughter of Celeste Boudreau and Gary Girot.
Jossette was a 1991 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and a 2004 graduate of the Kankakee Community College nursing program.
Surviving are three sons, Christopher Trobaugh, of Fort Wainwright , Alaska, Nicholas Frey, of Bradley, and Jacob Frey, of Bradley; and two grandchildren, McKenzi Grace, of Alaska, and Peyton Paul Frey, of Ashkum.
Jossette was a registered nurse who loved caring for people. She had many interests, including 1980s music, trivia word games, poker, golfing, boxing, gardening, traveling and attending her sons’ sports games and other activities. She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, also at the funeral home. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Branden House.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!