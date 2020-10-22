FRANKLIN, GA. — Joshua Jay Williams was born April 5, 1983, and passed away suddenly in his home in Franklin, Ga., on Oct. 11, 2020.
He was the son for Patricia Crawford and Dennis Jay Williams, who are both deceased.
Josh was a truck driver for GFA.
He enjoyed being outdoors collecting little critters.
Josh adored his children, Jazmin Williams, 19, a student in Paducah, Ky., and Quinten Williams, 8, of Kankakee.
Surviving are his two children, Jazmin and Quinten; stepmother, Laura Williams; four sisters, Nichole Roof, Lynette Denault, Alisha Jensen and Leslie Denault; two brothers, Brandon Crawford and Ronald Menard Jr.; grandfather, Dennis Williams; one aunt, Susan Jenkins; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Josh was greeted in death by both parents; grandparents; uncles; and a brother, Jacob Roof.
