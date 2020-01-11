Josephine Hendricks

KANKAKEE — Josephine J. Hendricks, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at Amita Heritage Village in Kankakee.
She was born April 8, 1920, in Johnstown, Pa., the daughter of Frank and Angelina (Spatafora) Consolato. Josie married John Richard Hendricks on Oct. 19, 1947, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death May 22, 2011.
Josie was a homemaker and co-owner of Hendricks Appliance Service. She enjoyed cooking.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Lana Hendricks and Don Shear, of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Melissa McKinstry and Tiffany (Lucas) Erickson; and three great-grandchildren, Matty, Meg and Josie.
In addition to her husband, John Hendricks, Josie was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Consolato; and two sisters, Rose DiPietra and Katie Bella.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
