Josephine Barrie

BOURBONNAIS — Josephine Marcella Barrie, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 21, 2020), peacefully at home.
She was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Manteno, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian Baker. On June 25, 1948, she married Wesley Arthur Barrie, in Manteno.
Surviving are her daughters, Judy (John) Downey, Patricia (Dennis) Vogeler, and Bonnie (Steve) Earling; seven grandchildren, Shelly (Mike) Laney, Chad (Lisa) Weber, Troy (Carmen) Vogeler, Nicholas (Kelly) Vogeler, Brad Earling, and Scott (Sara) Earling; along with her 17 great-grandchildren; and her three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Wesley; daughter, Linda Barrie; grandchild, Brian Weber; and her parents.
Josephine was the head of the household, the family leader, and caretaker. She started helping at the family farm when she was young and continued when she had her daughters working on the farm taking care of as much as she could for everyone. She also helped by volunteering her time at the American Legion and taking care of the elderly. In her free time, she loved to sit back and quilt.
A family memorial service will take place Friday, June 26.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
