KANKAKEE — Joseph “Smokin Joe” Turek, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 17, 1961, in Oak Forest, the son of Henry and Mary Parker Turek.
He enjoyed Harley Davidson’s, old cars, and most of all spending time with family.
Surviving are his wife, Connie “Skirmont” Turek; and children, Joseph John (Bridgett Reddington) Turek, of Kankakee, and Christine (Brian) Grayling, of Kankakee; a sister, Tracy (Dave) Ydreo, of Cedar Lake, Ind.; his grandchildren, Camryn Grayling, Ryen and Matteo Paris and Joseph Turek Jr. ; as well as his best friend, Chris Burge, of Kankakee.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. A private service will follow, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating.
Everyone asks that you please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, everyone would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
