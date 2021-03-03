Joseph Schwab

CHICAGO — Joseph William Schwab, “Chef Joey,” 33, of Chicago and formerly of Reddick, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 2, 1987, in Kankakee.
From a very early age, he knew that he wanted to be a chef. He practiced his craft as a young man at several local restaurants and after graduating high school and spending a year in New York at college, he decided to go to the Art Institute of Chicago. He began a very successful career in culinary arts, working at some of the best restaurants in the city. He worked as a pastry chef at Spiaggia, the only Michelin Star Italian restaurant in Chicago, was a sous chef on Iron Chef America, had many write ups and mentions in Chicago magazines and newspapers, cooked at the James Beard Awards in Chicago and at the prestigious James Beard House in NYC, and cooked the most amazing family meals.
Joey also loved to travel. He visited many places, including Italy, where he spent time eating, drinking and sightseeing. He loved reading, watching old movies and had recently got into abstract painting. His humor, his kindness, his work ethic and his overall presence will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his parents, Charles C. III and Ellen K. (nee Joyce) Schwab, of Reddick; one brother and sister-in-law, Cliff and Malinda Schwab, of Wisconsin, and their four children, Aubrie, Alanna, Kellen and Autumn; special aunts, Sue and Gail Joyce; his treasured cat, Data; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his best friend and cousin, Katelyn Joyce.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society online at lls.org.
