Joseph Henry Sander, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at his home.
He was born March 10, 1939, in Peoria, the son of Edmund “Zeke” Sander and Mary Frances Fuertges Sander. Joseph married Patricia Sander (nee Combs) on Nov. 20, 1981, in Bourbonnais.
Joseph was a priest C.S.V through 1981, and mental health/substance abuse counselor.
He enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia, cooking, working crossword puzzles, gardening, and cheering for the Cubs. Joseph was described by family and friends as a man of great generosity, laughter and someone who never went anywhere without making a friend.
Surviving are his wife; sons, Michael A. Sander and Joshua J. Sander; brother, Greg and Silvia Sander; nine grandchildren; special friends, Jerry Cushing, Ralph Snodgrass, Larry Farrelly, Bev and Joe Johnson; a special nephew, Zachary Sander; Pamela (Curt) Johnson sister-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews
Preceding him in death were his parents; James “Bopa” Brady; a brother, Mark; a sister, Regina; and a daughter, Jolene.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Jensen Memorial Chapel in Bourbonnais. Please park behind the chapel.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
