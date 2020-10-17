CHEBANSE — Joseph “Joe” V. Mathy, 68, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
He was born July 27, 1952, in Clifton, the son of LaVerne and Zeah (Hawkins) Mathy. His parents preceded him in death; in addition to one sister, Claudia Schmidt; his father-in-law, Howard Meyer; and brother-in-law, Jim Meyer.
Joe married Jeanne Meyer on June 3, 1972, in Chebanse. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jason (Michelle) Mathy, of Chebanse; one daughter, Jennifer (Adam) McMullen, of Streator; three sisters, Elia (Kelly) Hunt, of Coatsville, Ind., Terri Hindman, of Kankakee, and Pally Fehrenbacher, of Clifton; mother-in-law, Melba Meyer, of Chebanse; brother-in-law, Roy Schmidt, of Clifton; sister-in-law, Adele Meyer, of Hermitage, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, Andie, Kaylee, Brooke, Anna, Charli and Wyatt.
Joe served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Chebanse American Legion Post 408.
He was a police officer in Bourbonnais and Chebanse and then later was the Iroquois County Sheriff for 21 years. After retiring from the sheriff’s department, he was the warden at the Dwight and Pontiac prisons and later was the safety coordinator at Iroquois Paving Corporation. Joe was the former president of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.
Joe attended Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, and enjoyed golfing, boating, reading, jogging, walking and taking road trips with his wife.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Private services will be held, with the Rev. Keene Whybrew officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
