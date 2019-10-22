Joseph Kusman, 70, of Donovan, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019).
He was born July 22, 1949, in Chicago, the son of Edward Kusman and Ruth Orchard Kusman.
Joseph served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a star route U.S. Mail contractor for almost 50 years.
Surviving are his siblings, Claudia (Stephen) Steinkamp, of Elizabethtown, Pa., Mark (Kelly) Kusman, of Flower Mound, Texas, Scott (Kay) Kusman, of Bristol, Wis., and Bonita Kusman, of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, David Kusman and Edward “Skip” Kusman; and one sister, Ruthann Kusman.
A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Joe’s residence. The family welcomes all to join them at the residence to share stories and great past times with Joe. Light refreshments and snacks will be served.
A private burial service will be in the Beaver Cemetery in Donovan, following the celebration of life.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
