KAILUA, Hawaii — Joseph M. Herzog, DVM, 58, passed away April 13, 2020, in Kailua, Hawaii, at home, of metastatic prostate cancer.
Dr. Herzog is survived by his wife, Brenda Machosky; mother, Rose Marie King Herzog Farthing; father, Ernest Herzog; stepmother, Terry; and brother, Tom Herzog (husband, Jeff Kauffman, sons, Ben and Kris).
Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Stella King; stepfather, Howard Farthing; and grandparents, Ray King, and Ernest and Florence Herzog.
After attending Bradley Grade School, Joseph graduated from Culver Military Academy. He was Captain of Band Company and active in student government, theater and sports. Joe graduated from Stanford University (1983) where he majored in human biology and philosophy. He was a brother at Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, the source of lifelong friends and merriment.
Joe earned his doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School (1997).
He practiced veterinary emergency medicine in California, and then in small animal practices in California and Hawaii.
Dr. Joe always said he would see anything a client could bring through the door, and he treated beloved chickens, parrots, rabbits, tortoises and the occasional pot-bellied pig and pygmy goat.
Throughout his career, he also treated exotic animals, working for the Santa Barbara and San Francisco zoos, and for the Sea Life Park Mauna Lani Sea Turtle Breeding and Release Program.
Joe and Brenda married 1995. Joe loved traveling with family and friends. He traveled the world and enjoyed his life and experiences and playing music and singing. He was deeply involved in building, teaching in, and establishing the only vet tech associates degree in the State of Hawaii, then gaining AVMA certification for this Veterinary Technician Training Program.
He also served on the Board of the Hawaii Veterinary Medical Association and was active in the local veterinary community and volunteered at the Hawaii Humane Society.
Joe recently performed in the chorus of Honolulu Opera Theatre’s Romeo et Juliette in 2018, sang with the Windward Choral Society; and completed several “century rides” on his bicycle in the last five years of his life. He loved music and played several instruments. He was a die-hard fan of the Giants as well as the Cubs.
A private celebration of his life will be later this month.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or any charity that supports the care of animals.
Please visit his Facebook memorial page at facebook.com/groups/JoeHerzogMemorial.