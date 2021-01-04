KANKAKEE — Joseph “Joe” Dwayne Harris, 58, of Kankakee, transitioned from this earthly life on Dec. 26, 2020, at home.
Visitation for Joseph will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Joseph was born July 27, 1962, in Chicago, the fourth child to James Sr. and Joyce Mae (Sombright) Harris.
Joe graduated from Kankakee Eastridge High School in 1981.
He was a well-known scholar athlete. He went on to continue his education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on a track scholarship. He transferred to Illinois State University and obtained his bachelor’s degree.
Joe had been employed at Henkel Chemical Company.
He married the love of his life, Arletha King Harris, on July 10, 1991.
Joe was a dedicated and faithful member of Fair Haven Church of God in Christ. He loved reading and studying the Bible.
He volunteered his time and loved coaching different sports in the community. He enjoyed attending and supporting all sports events.
Joe was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he loved spending time with them and his family and friends. He touched the lives of many and was loved by all.
Joe leaves to cherish his memories and continue his legacy, his loving wife, Arletha, of Kankakee; his devoted children, Joshua Vaugh, of Bourbonnais, Candace Vaughn, of Bourbonnais, and Brandon McNeal; four grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Irene) Harris and Bernard James Harris, all of Kankakee; father-in-law, Rev. Llewroy (Jacqueline) King; sisters-in-law, Judy Staples and Nicole King, both of Kankakee; four brothers-in-law, Charles (Joyce) Staples, Leroy King and Leon (Darlene) King, all of Kankakee, and Kenneth (Marlena) Staples of Crete; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His best friends in high school were Leon King, of Kankakee, Jimmy Felton, of Boston, Mass., and Charlie Carson, of Atlanta, Ga.; and special friends, Troy Williams and Charles Anderson.
Awaiting his arrival at the gates are his parents; brother, James Harris Jr.; sister, Lucresia Harris; niece, Laquanda Harris; nephews, Dearrion Harris and Aris Staples; mother-in-law, Lorraine Staples; and brother-in-law, Michael Staples.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
