ST. ANNE — Joseph V. Griffin, 100, formerly of St. Anne, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Passavant Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
He was born Nov. 8, 1920, in rural Lovington Township, the son of John Paul and Johannah Smith Griffin. Joseph married Lena Mae Cornelius on Aug. 1, 1942, at St. Isadore Catholic Church, Bethany.
Surviving are his wife of 78 years, Lena; and three children, Valerie (Michael) Adams, of Jacksonville, John C. (Mary) Griffin, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Starla Griffin Born, of Jacksonville. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945 in the 39th Combat Engineers as BN communication chief. He served 33 months in North Africa, Sicily and Italy, including Anizo.
After serving, Joe graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS in 1948 and a MS in 1952. Joe taught agriculture for 34 years in Sidell, Arthur, Kempton-Cabery, and St. Anne High School systems.
He was active in his church, St. Anne Catholic Church, and held memberships and various offices in the American Legion, 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and the chamber of commerce.
After retiring, Joe loved to garden, winter in Arizona, and research genealogy. He published two books: “The Original 16” and “The Saga of St. Isadore,” both of which depict the settling of his Irish family and their church in rural Illinois. He also completed genealogy for all branches of family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial/memorial service will be at a later date in conjunction with his wife, Lena. Burial will be in St. Isadore Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
