ORLAND PARK — Joseph J. “Joe” Gallagher, 77, beloved husband for 54 years to Marge (nee Jespersen). Loving father of John (Monique) Gallagher and Greg (Michele James) Gallagher; cherished grandfather of Patrick and Kellen; brother of Maureen Gallagher.
Joe was a dedicated social studies teacher at Tinley Park High School for 32 years. Joe also coached football and track.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory in Orland Park.
