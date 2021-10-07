BRADLEY -- Joseph Harrison Bright, 66, of Bradley passed away Sept. 19, 2021, peacefully, at his home.
Joseph was born June 8, 1955, the son of Joseph and Theresa (Menard) Bright. He married Leona Adcock on May 20, 1995, at the Open Bible Center in Kankakee.
Earlier in life, Joseph was a cabinet maker, a videographer for the county, and a firefighter for Herscher Township. Years later, he was a musician, a recording artist and guitar teacher at King Music in Bradley.
He also enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and spending time with his loving dog, Carson.
As a Christian, Joseph was devoted to his faith.
Surviving are his wife, Leona Bright; siblings, John (Kathy) Bright, of Herscher, Jack (Judi) Bright, of Bourbonnais, and Becky and Robin Bright, both of Kankakee; many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he loved very deeply; two brothers-in-law, Ed (Rosemarie) Adcock, of Peoria, and Truman (Sarah) Adcock, of Arlington Heights; and two sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Jim) Porter, of Bicknel, Ind., and Rhonda (Thom) Showers, of Bradley.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister, Mary Yeates.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, until the 10 a.m. memorial service at Open Bible Center in Kankakee, with the Rev. Andy Hansen officiating.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Open Bible Center, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.