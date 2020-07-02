BOURBONNAIS — Joretta L. Pfotenhauer, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born April 11, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Louis and Josephine (Durocher) Taylor. Joretta married Eldon Pfotenhauer on Jan. 29, 1950, in Kankakee.
Joretta worked as a bank teller at Kankakee Federal Bank. She enjoyed antiquing and playing cards, especially Bridge. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Eldon Pfotenhauer, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Larry Pfotenhauer, of Gilman, and Jay and Karen Pfotenhauer, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Chris Pfotenhauer and Laura Nielsen; and three great-grandchildren, Collin, Avery and Nora.
Preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Terry Taylor.
Private family graveside services will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley.
