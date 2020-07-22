Jordan Hollywood

LIMESTONE — Jordan “JHolly” T. Hollywood, 22, of Limestone, passed away Friday (July 17, 2020) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
He was born Aug. 9, 1997, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence F. and Dawn (Schoenwetter) Hollywood.
Jordan worked as a metal fabricator for NDY Manufacturing in Bonfield and was an entrepreneur. He enjoyed performing vehicle modifications, biking, and scootering. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jordan attended the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are his parents, Lawrence F. “Larry” and Dawn Hollywood, of Bourbonnais; the love of his life, fiancée, Mara Metschuleit, of Limestone; one sister, Kayleigh Hollywood, of Bourbonnais; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Andrew and Megan Hollywood, of Bradley, and Matthew Hollywood, of Texas; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Roberta Schoenwetter, of Waterloo, Wis.; four nephews, Jack, Noah, David and Caleb Hollywood; one niece, Emily Hollywood; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather, Lawrence Hollywood; paternal grandmother, Janet O’Connor; aunt, Susan Hollywood; cousin, Zachary Hollywood; maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Ruth Kinnersley; and paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Irmadel Beedle and James and Mildred Hollywood.
Private family services will be at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Cindy Schimmelpfennig officiating. Private burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
A casual come-and-go celebration of life will be from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the family’s home at 5132 N. Pin Oak Turn in Bourbonnais. Parking will be available at the Cornerstone Church in the rear of the parking lot.
Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
