BOURBONNAIS — Jonathan Charles Janssen, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at his home.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, until the 2 p.m. funeral services at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Jonathan was born April 24, 1955, in Chicago, the son of Orlin “Jack” and Lenore Luedke Janssen.
He graduated from Rich Central High School, Matteson; and from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. He worked as a nurse throughout his entire career.
Jonathan was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith by his grandfather Luedke.
Surviving are his father, Jack Janssen; a niece, Rachael Janssen; and a sister-in-law.
Preceding him in death were his mother; and a brother, Thomas S. Janssen.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
