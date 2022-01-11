Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. River ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate nearly continuous ice cover and intermittent ice jamming extending from near the Kankakee Conservation Area 2 miles downstream of I-55 to about 2 miles upstream of I-55. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will likely fluctuate near flood stage while the ice jam remains in place. River ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate significant ice cover remains in place upstream near Wilmington and Kankakee. Any shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&