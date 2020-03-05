KANKAKEE -- Jonathan Bryant, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020).
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Second Baptist Church, 717 North Wildwood Ave., Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Jonathan Bryant was born Nov. 23, 1939, in Nesbit, Miss., the son of Marion and Callie Bryant. He married Irma Jean Hill Bryant on Feb. 17, 1962.
He was employed as a machine operator at Redwood International Machinery Company until the company closed. Jonathan also was employed by Kankakee School District 111 as a custodian.
Jonathan loved fishing, working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves fond memories with his son, Joe Bryant, of Champaign; two daughters, Katanja Ferguson, of Augusta, Ga., and Charlette (Darrell) Williams, of Kankakee; three sisters, Claddie Alexander, Maxcine (MacArthur) Edwards and Rennia (Lenor) Gray, all of Mississippi; one sister-in-law, Laura Bryant, of Nesbit, Miss.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Irma; his parents; brothers, Fulton and Marion Bryant; and sisters, Ruth Tillman, Ida Bell Miller, Irma Jean Bryant, Innell Payne and Mildred Echols.
