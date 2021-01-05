CLIFTON -- Jon M. Simoneau, 62, of Clifton, passed away Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020) at his home.
He was born April 29, 1958, in Clifton, the son of Jon A. and Rosalie C. (Janssen) Simoneau. He was preceded in death by his father.
Jon married Kathleen Gillespie on Oct. 1, 1977, in Ashkum. She survives, of Clifton.
Also surviving are one daughter, Devon (Donnie) Benoit, of Kankakee; two sons, Jon (Lisa) Simoneau, of Kankakee, and Nickolas (Samantha) Simoneau, of Ashkum; one brother, Joel B. Simoneau, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his mother, Rosalie Simoneau, of Clifton; eight grandchildren, Coleman, Sloane and Brock Benoit and Jude, Rush, Penn, Cree and Gabe Simoneau; two sisters-in-law, Janet (Tom) Suddarth, of Fairfield, and Madelyn Washburn, of Kankakee; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Harms, of Ashkum, and Patrick Gillespie, of Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Mr. Simoneau was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.
He was co-owner of Piggush-Simoneau Inc. for 28 years, founded in 1991. He enjoyed boating and fishing, and loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Private services were held Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial was in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jude Simoneau, Cole Benoit, Patrick Gillespie, Tony Glazik, Ryan Harms and Jon Stiffler.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
