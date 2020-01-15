MADISONVILLE, TENN. — Jon R. Fraher, 54, of Madisonville, Tenn., passed away Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) in Madisonville.
He was the dear husband of Terri L. Fraher; loving father of Jodie (Shawn Cesare), Katie (Dalton Ruby) and the late Dustin; proud “grampy” of Brooklyn and Xander; beloved son of Sue Ann Schwaller (nee Bergan); fond brother of Jeff (Tammie), Dr. Jacqueline Phillips, Robert (Anna) and Roger (Sue) DeLarche; caring uncle, nephew and cousin of the Bergan, Myers, Merrill, Fraher, Goley, Schultes, Felkner, Barr and McLelland families; and special friend of the family, Tyler Young.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, until the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Cabery. There will also be a memorial service in Madisonville, Tenn., at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors in Oak Lawn.
