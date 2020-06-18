JoLynn Michels

KANKAKEE — JoLynn Marie Michels, 38, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 14, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 10, 1981, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edwin W. and Robin (Thomas) Jaco. JoLynn married Abel Michels on Nov. 17, 2000, in Kankakee.
JoLynn loved animals and children. She was a friend to everyone and would do anything for them. JoLynn was a very uplifting and motivating person. She loved sweets, hosted a Podcast called Talk-ish and enjoyed her TV shows.
She was a very devoted wife and mom and loved spending time with her family. She especially loved her boy, Shawn.
Surviving are her husband, Abel Michels, of Kankakee; one son, Shawn Michels, of Kankakee; her mother, Robin Jaco, of Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Mundo Andrade, of Georgia; her grandmother, Shirley Russow, of Kankakee; and her best friend, Renee Harling, of Bradley.
Preceding her in death were her father; grandfather, Kenneth Russow; and grandparents, Duane and Delores Jaco.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Scott Paisley will officiate. As per the CDC, everyone is please asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to her son’s education.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
