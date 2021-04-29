Jolene Saathoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jolene Ann Saathoff, 85, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away at her home on April 8, 2021.
She was born May 8, 1935, in Chebanse, the daughter of Adrian and Beyrl (Morris) Girard.
Jolene graduated from Kankakee High School and went to Silver Cross School of Nursing, graduating in 1956.
She lived in Woodstock for 35 years and worked as a registered nurse for Centegra Hospital in Woodstock.
Jolene enjoyed cooking, doing needle point and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Ted Saathoff, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and her daughter, Adrianne Camacho, of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Alexis Camacho, Elizabeth Wrobel, Kelli Butler and Jennifer Guardino; and her sister, Jackie Bonvallett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John Saathoff; three sisters, Betty Metz, Beverly Salzman and Rosalie James; and a brother, Maurice Girard.